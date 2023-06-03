VHSL Track & Field Championships
At James Madison University
Class 1
BOYS
Team Scores
1 Lancaster 80.50, 2 Middlesex 61, 3 Patrick Henry 49, 4 Grundy 44, 5 Central Lun 37, 6 Northumberland 34, 7 Riverheads 34, 8 Franklin 28, 8 Auburn 28, 10 Mathew 25, 11 John I. Burton 24, 11 West Point 24, 13 Parry McCluer 20, 14 Giles 19, 15 George Wythe 17, 16 Castlewood 15.
Individual Results
3200 — 1 Kovyk Chandler (PM) 10:06.64, 2 Adam Gibson (Castle) 10:12.27, 3 Derek Mitchell (Leb) 10:18.34.
110 Hurdles – 1 Ben Belcher (PH) 15.14, 2 Donovan Forrest (Mathews) 15.29, 3 Jamel Alexander (CL) 15.35.
People are also reading…
100 – Kaden Bailey (Frank) 10.99, 2 Markiel Cockrell (Northumberland) 11.15, 3 Brayden Dutton (JIB) 11.23.
1600 Run – 1 Kaleb Elswick (Grun) 4:31.32, 2 Kovyk Chandler (PM) 4:31.78, 3 Matthew Kane 4:35.30.
4X100 Relay – 1 Northumberland 43.65, 2 Franklin 44.30, 3 Sussex Central 44.58.
400 – 1 Nathan Campbell (Middle) 50.59, 2 Aaron Miller (Giles) 51.56, 3 Daniel Sydnor (Rappa) 52. 07.
300 Hurdles – 1 Jamel Alexander (CL) 41.08, 2 Ben Belcher (PH) 41.18, 3 Holden Hutchison 42.15.
800 – 1 Jackson Herndon (Gal) 2:01.00, 2 Landon Johnson (Grun) 2:06.42, 3 Matthew Kane 2:07.27.
200 – 1 Kaden Bailey 22.53, 2 Markiel Cockrell (North) 23.09, 3 Bryce DeHart 23.11.
4X400 Relay – 1 Riverheads 3:34.91, 2 Narrows 3:36.88, 3 Middlesex 3:39.39.
Long Jump – 1 Daveon Smith (Lan) 21-04.00, Elijah Masten-Hale (GW) 21-02.50, 3 Deon Ainsley (Sussex) 21-01.75.
Discus – 1 Reece Rhodes (Lan) 161-06, 2 Landon Steele (PH) 155-05, 3 Reece Kirkland (WP) 143-07.
Pole Vault – 1 James Applegate (North) 11-00.00. 2 Talan Mower (Auburn) 11-00.00, 3 Nolan Tyree (River) 10-06.00.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1 Auburn 70, 2 Northampton 66.50, 3 Cumberland 59, 4 Patrick Henry 39, 5 Chilhowie 35, 6 Grundy 27, 6 Middlesex 27, 8 Galileo 25, 9 Giles 24, 10 Rural Retreat 22.50, 11 Westmoreland 22, 12 Lancaster 21, 13 Riverheads 19.50, 14 Mathews 17, 15 Northumberland 16.
Individual Results
3200 Run – 1 Kasey Rosenbaum (Auburn) 12:03.75, 2 Jessi Looney (Grun) 12:23.43, 3 Destyne Rutherford 12:28.69.
100 Hurdles – 1 LaKyra Bartee (CH) 15.45, 2 Olivia Crigger (RR) 15.74, 3 Rylee Coates (NH) 15.91.
100 – 1 A’Riyah Brisco (NH) 12.13, 2 Kayla Brooks (Surry) 12.39, 3 Nalonda Henderson (CH) 12.82.
1600 – 1 Carol-Anne Garrett (Gal) 5:32.45, 2 Kasey Rosenbaum (Auburn) 5:39.91, 3 Jessi Looney (Grun) 5:52.86.
4X100 Relay – 1 Cumberland 50.38, 2 Northampton 50.65, 3 Chilhowie 51.53.
400 – 1 Stacy Lewis (Auburn) 59.89, 2 Janaya Moore (West) 1:00.26, 3 Lucy Lusk (NH) 1:01.05.
300 Hurdles – 1 LaKyra Bartee (Cumber) 46.35, 2 Abbie White (Giles) 46.98, 3 Amelia Moaney (K&Q) 47.23.
800 – 1 Layla Leo (North) 2:23.81, 2 Tess Somervell (Chil) 2:24.40, 3 Stacy Lewis (Auburn) 2:28.66.
200 Dash – 1 A’Riyah Brisco (North) 24.84, 2 Kayla Brooks (Surry) 25.47, 3 Rylee Coates (North) 26.25.
4X400 Relay – 1 Chilhowie 4:19.73, 2 Auburn 4:20 91, 3 Northumberland 4:23.56.
Long Jump – 1 Chelsey Holmes (Middle) 17-05.50, 2 Avery Maiden (PH) 17-02.50, 3 Kadence Keen (Honaker) 16-08.50.
High Jump – 1 Sarah Taylor (Mathews) 5-02.00, 2 Summer Wallace (River) 5-00.00. 3 Katie Alderman (FC) 4-10.00.
Shot Put – 1 Emily Edwards (Galax) 40-06.00, 2 Lexi Carter (East) 38-08.75, 3 Kenzie Swicegood (Auburn) 33-10.50.
Class 2
BOYS
Team Scores
1 Glenvar 62, 2 Brunswick 55, 3 East Rock 50, 4 Bruton 40.33, 5 Floyd County 39, 5 Poquoson 37, 7 Mountain View 34, 8 Radford 26, Windsor 24.33, 10 Alleghany 23, 11 Dan River 20, 11 Nandua 20, 13 Page County 17.33, 14 Union 17, 14 Prince Edward 17.
Individual Results
3200 – 1 Mason Erchull (FC) 9:53.38, 2 Jayden Curry (Bruton) 10:06.70, 3 Cyrus Hartig (Radford) 10:07.71.
110 Hurdles – 1 Stuart Pirtle (MV) 15.19, 2 Jacob Martz (Page) 15.77, 3 Quinn Marcinek (Bruton) 16.04.
100 – 1 Leonie Bentley (Bruns) 10,52, 2 Jackson Swanson (Glenvar) 10.88, 3 Baker Green (Poquoson) 10.92.
1600 – 1 Davey Johnson (Luray) 4:28.68, 2 Mason Erchull (FC) 4:33.58, 3 Chad Douglas (Union) 4:41.83.
4X100 Relay – 1 Brunswick High 43.14, 2 Arcadia 43.85, 3 Radford High 44.00.
400 – 1 Jordan Jones (Nandua) 50.17, De’aunte Watson (Nottoway) 50.57, 3 Colby Thompson (Glenvar) 50.70.
300 Hurdles – 1 Stuart Pirtle (MV) 40.15, 2 Brennon Mahon (Alleghany) 40.56, Xavia Brown (East Rock) 42.04.
800 – 1 Asa Fletcher (DR) 1:55,76, 2 Heath Bowker (Glenvar) 1:58.59, 3 Caeden Bowker (Glenvar) 2:01.98.
200 – 1 Leonie Bentley (Brunswick) 21,49, 2 Jamarion Crawley (Prince) 21.81, 3 Baker Green (Poquoson) 21.91.
4X400 Relay – 1 Glenvar High 3:25.70, 2 East Rockingham 3:26,08, 3 Nandua 3:28.86.
Long Jump – 1 Parker Prioleau (Radford) 23-00.25, 2 Ja’malachi Pearson (Brunswick) 21-10.75, 3 Kenaz Davis (Virginia High) 21-06.25.
Discus – 1 Timothy Butler (Windsor) 160-09, 2 Josiah Sellby (Bruton) 152-05, 3 Gade Sneed (Union) 150-01.
Pole Vault – 1 Cole Weissman (Poquoson) 11-06.00, 2 Cal Robertson (East Rock) 11-00.00, 3 Avonne Noel (Glenvar) 11-00.00.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1 Strasburg 68, 2 Floyd County 59, 3 Appomattox 54, 3 Glenvar 54, 5 Bruton 42, 6 Tazewell 39, 7 Brunswick 35, 7 Poquoson 35, 9 Clarke Cty 31.75, 10 Stuarts Draft 30, 11 Prince Edward 26.75, 12 Lee 22.75, 13 Alleghany 21, 13 Martinsville 21, 15 Central 20.
Individual Results
3200 Run – 1 Elizabeth Trant (Poquoson) 11:03.29, 2 Kiera Lowman (Alleghany) 11:06.82, 3 Zoe Belshan (FC) 12:04.80.
100 Hurdles – 1 Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 15.13, Taniyah Hicks (Brunswick) 15.43, 3 Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appo) 15.81.
100 – 1 Ric Mitchell-Hairston (Martin) 12.55, 2 Olivia Stevens (JB) 12.96, 3 Kaliyah Perry (Amelia) 12.99.
1600 Run – 1 Elizabeth Trant (Poquoson) 5:10.66, 2 Kiera Lowman (Alleghany) 5:17.99, 3 Lauren Keene (Tazewell) 5:20.68.
4X100 Relay – 1 Glenvar High 50.35, 2 Appomattox 50.93, 3 Martinsville 51.28.
400 – 1 Asia Hoover (Cen Wood) 59.03, 2 Claire Keefe (Strasburg) 1:01.19, 3 Annah Whitmer (Luray) 1:02.06.
300 Hurdles – 1 Taniyah Hicks (Brunswick) 45.23, 2 Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 46.36, 3 Jaidyn McClung (Luray) 48.86.
800 – 1 Lauren Keene (Tazewell) 2:21.02, 2 Reagan Lynch (FC) 2:22.42, 3 Megan Martin (Strasburg) 2:27.81.
200 – 1 Alecia Kissoon (Bruton) 25.19, 2 Bailey Beard (Clarke) 25.76, 3 Taniyah Hicks (Brunswick) 26.06.
4X400 Relay – 1 Floyd County 4:10.71, 2 Strasburg 4:11.86, 3 Central (Woodstock) 4:23.18.
Long Jump – 1 Macy Smith (Strasburg) 17-11.00, 2 Makayla Nelson (Prince) 17-11.00, 3 Harmony Troxlet (Appo) 17-03.00.
High Jump – 1 Lauren Curry (Bruton) 5-00.00, 2 Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 4-10.00, 3 Maddy Dofermire (Strasburg) 4-10.00.
Shot Put – 1 Emma Francis (James River) 38-08.25, 2 Abby Mikolay (Stuarts Draft) 38-00.50, 3 Alexandria Harrison (Brunswick) 37-08.00.