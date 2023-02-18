Region 1D/2D Championships
At Roanoke College
BOYS
Team Scores (Top-5)
Union 60, Patrick Henry 54, Wise County Central 54, Tazewell 52, Chilhowie 43
55 – Brayden Dutton (J.I. Burton), 6.81; 55 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (Patrick Henry), 8.28; 1,600 – Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 4:43.78; 1,000 – Kaleb Elswick (Grundy), 2;51.27; 500 – Luke Collie (Wise Central), 1:12.36; 3,200 – Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 10:26.64; 300 – Luke Collie (Wise Central), 38.13; 4x200 Relay – Marion, 1:40.73; 4x800 Relay – Grundy, 9:44.50; High Jump – Austin Umberger (Rural Retreat), 5-6; Long Jump – Brayden Dutton (J.I. Burton), 18-9 ¼; Pole Vault – Robbie Roark (Patrick Henry), 6-6; Shot Put – Tyler Barrett (Patrick Henry), 53-6 1/4; Triple Jump – Alec Gent (Wise Central), 41-1; 4x400 Relay – Chilhowie, 4:04.04
People are also reading…
GIRLS
Team Scores (Top-5)
Tazewell 112, Grundy 56, John Battle 51, Chilhowie 49, Virginia High 44
Individual Winners
55 – Tishiyah Skinner (Virginia High), 7.35; 55 Hurdles – Cassidy Hammonds (Lee), 9.16; 1,600 – Lauren Keene (Tazewell), 5:41.43; 1,000 – Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell), 3:17.42; 500 – Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell), 1:26.27; 3,200 – Lydia Slemp (Wise Central), 12:24.69; 300 – Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell), 43.67; 4x200 Relay – Tazewell, 1:58.24; 4x800 Relay – Grundy, 11:27.43; High Jump – Jessi Looney (Grundy), 4-10; Long Jump – Cassidy Hammonds (Lee), 16-8 ½; Pole Vault – Katie Dick (Patrick Henry), 6-0; Shot Put – Landri Lallande (Tazewell), 35-1 ½; Triple Jump – Braelynn Strouth (Ridgeview), 34-5; 4x400 Relay – Chilhowie, 4:38.83.