BOYS
TENNESSEE
District 1-AAAA
at Tribe Athletic Complex, Kingsport
Monday
Science Hill vs. Daniel Boone, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
West Ridge vs. David Crockett, 6 p.m.
Science Hill/Daniel Boone winner vs. Dobyns-Bennett, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Third-Place Game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
***
District-AAA
at Elizabethton High School
Friday
Elizabethton vs. Volunteer, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Elizabethton/Volunteer winner vs. Tennessee High, 4:30 p.m.
Sullivan East vs. Unicoi County, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Third-Place Game, 5 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
***
VIRGINIA
Black Diamond District
At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)
Monday
Semifinals
Honaker 72, Twin Valley 22
Grundy vs. Hurley, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Finals
Third-Place Game: Twin Valley vs. 5:30p.m.
Championship Game Honaker vs. , 8:30 p.m.
***
Cumberland District
At UVa-Wise’s Prior Center
Monday
First Round
Thomas Walker vs. Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
J.I. Burton vs. Castlewood, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
Eastside vs. J.I. Burton-Castlewood winner, 6:45 p.m.
Twin Springs vs. Thomas Walker-Rye Cove winner, 8:15 p.m.
Friday
Finals
JV Championship: Eastside vs. Twin Springs, 5:15 p.m.
Third-Place Game, 7 p.m.
Championship Game, 8:30 p.m.
***
Hogoheegee District
Monday
First Round
Rural Retreat at Northwood, 6:30 p.m.
Holston at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
At Lebanon High School
Lebanon vs. Northwood-Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie vs. Patrick Henry-Holston winner, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
Finals
At Lebanon High School
Third-Place Game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 8:30 p.m.
***
Mountain Empire District
Monday
First Round
Galax at Bland County, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
Giles at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
Bland County-Galax winner at George Wythe
Grayson County-Fort Chiswell winner vs. Auburn-Giles winner
Saturday
Finals
Site TBD
Third-Place Game
Championship Game
***
Mountain 7 District
Monday
Gate City 53, John Battle 52
Ridgeview 67, Lee High 47
Wise County Central at Union, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
At Abingdon High School
Abingdon vs. Union-Wise County Central winner, 6 p.m.
Ridgeview vs. Gate City, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Finals
At Abingdon High School
Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.
Championship Game, 8 p.m.
***
Southwest District
Tuesday
Richlands at Tazewell, 6 p.m.
Thursday
at Virginia High's Bearcat Den
Marion vs. Graham, 6 p.m.
Richlands-Tazewell winner vs. Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
at Virginia High's Bearcat Den
Third-place game, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
***
GIRLS
TENNESSEE
District 1-AAAA
at Tribe Athletic Complex, Kingsport
Monday
Science Hill 45, Dobyns-Bennett 40
Wednesday
West Ridge vs. Daniel Boone, 6 p.m.
Science Hill vs. David Crockett, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Third-Place Game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
***
District 1-AAA
at Elizabethton High School
Friday
Sullivan East vs. Volunteer, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Sullivan East/Volunteer winner vs. Elizabethton, 3 p.m.
Unicoi County vs. Tennessee High, 6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
***
VIRGINIA
Black Diamond District
At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)
Saturday, Feb. 11
First Round
Council 41, Hurley 19
Monday
Semifinals
Honaker 68, Council 16
Twin Valley 31, Grundy 27
Wednesday
Finals
Third-Place Game: Council vs. Grundy, 4 p.m.
Championship Game: Honaker vs. Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
***
Cumberland District
At UVa-Wise’s Prior Center
Monday
First Round
Rye Cove 53, Thomas Walker 35
Twin Springs 40, Castlewood 20
Tuesday
Semifinals
J.I. Burton vs. Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Eastside vs. Rye Cove, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Finals
Third-Place Game, 4 p.m.
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
***
Hogoheegee District
Monday
First Round
Patrick Henry 41, Northwood 18
Tuesday
Semifinals
At Lebanon High School
Rural Retreat vs. Patrick Henry, 4 p.m.
Lebanon vs. Holston, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Finals
At Lebanon High School
Third-Place Game, 4 p.m.
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
***
Mountain Empire District
Monday
First Round
Auburn 53, Bland County 24
Fort Chiswell 64, Giles 30
Galax 48, Grayson County 21
Thursday
Semifinals
Auburn at George Wythe
Galax at Fort Chiswell
Saturday
Finals
Site TBD
Third-Place Game
Championship Game
***
Mountain 7 District
Tuesday
First Round
John Battle at Union, 6 p.m.
Abingdon at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Lee High at Wise County Central, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Gate City High School
Ridgeview-Abingdon winner vs. Wise Central-Lee High winner, 6 p.m.
Gate City vs. Union-John Battle winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At Gate City High School
Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.
Championship Game, 8 p.m.
***
Southwest District
Tuesday
First Round
Graham at Tazewell, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Richlands Middle School
Virginia High vs. Marion, 6 p.m.
Richlands vs. Tazewell-Graham winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At Richlands Middle School
Third-Place Game, 1 p.m.
Championship Game, 2:30 p.m.