At Cardinal Park (Johnson City)
Game 1 – Sullivan East vs. Volunteer, 6 p.m.
Game 2 – Tennessee High vs. Sullivan East-Volunteer winner, 5 p.m.
Game 3 – Unicoi County vs. Elizabethton, 7:30 p.m.
Game 4 – Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 7:30 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 7 – Finals: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 8 – Finals (if necessary), 6 p.m.
At J. Fred Johnson Stadium (Kingsport)
Game 1 – Dobyns-Bennett vs. David Crockett, 6 p.m.
Game 2 – Science Hill vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 3 – West Ridge vs. Daniel Boone, 7:30 p.m.
Game 4 – Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 7:30 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 7 – Finals: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Noon
Game 8 – Finals (if necessary), 3 p.m.
