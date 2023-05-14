TENNESSEE
BASEBALL
Section Tournament
at Tod Houston Field, Bristol
(Best-of-3)
Thursday
Knox Halls at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Knox Halls at Tennessee High, 1 p.m. (DH)
SOFTBALL
Region 1-AAA Tournament
Monday
Semifinals
Tennessee High at Grainger, 5:30 p.m.
Greeneville at Volunteer, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Finals
Site TBD
Semifinal winners, TBD
VIRGINIA
BASEBALL
Black Diamond District
Thursday
Semifinals
Twin Valley at Grundy
Friday
Finals
Grundy-Twin Valley winner at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Cumberland District
Monday
First Round
Twin Springs at Thomas Walker, 6 p.m.
Rye Cove at J.I. Burton, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
At Tracy Stallard Field (Coeburn)
Castlewood vs. J.I. Burton-Rye Cove winner, 4 p.m.
Eastside vs. Thomas Walker-Twin Springs winner, 7 p.m.
Friday
Finals
At Tracy Stallard Field (Coeburn)
Third-Place Game, 4 p.m.
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
Hogoheegee District
Monday
First Round
Northwood at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Holston at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
At Emory & Henry College
Lebanon vs. Patrick Henry-Holston winner, Noon
Chilhowie vs. Rural Retreat-Northwood winner, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
Finals
Third-Place Game, 1 p.m.
Championship Game, 3 p.m.
Mountain 7 District
Monday
First Round
Ridgeview at Union, 6 p.m.
Lee High at John Battle, 6 p.m.
Gate City at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
At Abingdon High School
John Battle-Lee winner vs. Wise Central-Gate City winner, 5 p.m.
Abingdon vs. Union-Ridgeview winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Finals
At Abingdon High School
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest District
Tuesday
First Round
Graham at Richlands
Thursday
Semifinals
At DeVault Stadium (Bristol)
Tazewell vs. Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Virginia High vs. Richlands-Graham winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At DeVault Stadium (Bristol)
Third-Place Game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Black Diamond District
Thursday
Semifinals
At Honaker Elementary School
Honaker vs. Hurley, 5 p.m.
Grundy vs. Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday
Finals
At Honaker Elementary School
Third-Place Game, 5 p.m.
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
Cumberland District
Monday
First Round
Twin Springs at Castlewood, 5 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
At Rye Cove High School
Rye Cove vs. Castlewood-Twin Springs winner, 5 p.m.
J.I. Burton vs. J.I. Burton-Eastside winner, 7 p.m.
Friday
At Rye Cove High School
Finals
Third-Place Game, 5 p.m.
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
Hogoheegee District
Monday
First Round
Chilhowie at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Northwood at Holston, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
At Emory & Henry College
Lebanon vs. Rural Retreat-Chilhowie winner, Noon
Patrick Henry vs. Holston-Northwood winner, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
Finals
At Emory & Henry College
Third-Place Game, 1 p.m.
Championship Game, 3:30 p.m.
Mountain 7 District
Monday
First Round
Abingdon at Wise County Central, 5:30 p.m.
Union at John Battle, 5:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Lee High, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
At Scott County Sports Complex
Lee High-Ridgeview winner vs. John Battle-Union winner, 5:30 p.m.
Gate City vs. Wise Central-Abingdon winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Finals
Third-Place Game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest District
Tuesday
First Round
Graham at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Tazewell High School
Richlands vs. Marion, 5 p.m.
Tazewell vs. Virginia High-Graham winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At Tazewell High School
Third-Place Game, Noon
Championship Game, 2 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Hogoheegee District
Wednesday
Semifinals
At Emory & Henry College
Lebanon vs. Rural Retreat
Patrick Henry vs. Holston
Friday
Finals
At Emory & Henry College
Semifinal winners
Mountain 7 District
Monday
First Round
Ridgeview at Union, 6 p.m.
Lee High at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.
John Battle at Gate City, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
At The Meadows (Abingdon)
Gate City-John Battle winner vs. Wise Central-Lee winner, 5:30 p.m.
Abingdon vs. Union-Ridgeview winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Finals
At The Meadows (Abingdon)
Semifinal winners
GIRLS SOCCER
Monday
First Round
John Battle at Gate City, 6 p.m.
Lee High at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
Ridgeview at Union, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
At Wise County Central
Abingdon-Lee winner vs. Union-Ridgeview winner, 5 p.m.
Wise County Central vs. Gate City-John Battle winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Finals
At Wise County Central
Third-Place Match, 5:30 p.m.
Championship Match, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mountain 7 District
Monday
First Round
Ridgeview at Gate City, 4:30 p.m.
Union at John Battle, 4:30 p.m.
Lee High at Wise County Central, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
Site TBD
Abingdon vs. Gate City-Ridgeview winner
John Battle-Union winner vs. Wise Central-Lee winner
Thursday
Finals
Site TBD
Semifinal winners