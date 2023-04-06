LATE THURSDAY
GIRLS
Tennessee High 9, Elizabethton 0
Singles Ellyson Kovacs (TH) def. Karie Merritt 8-0; Lilly Belcher (TH) def. Maggie Rowland 8-0; Trinity Moore (TH) def. Maylie Stout 8-0; Torey Walk (TH) def. Sophie Elliot 8-1; Lana Lavinder (TH) def. Madelyn Outland 8-0; Campbell Kent (TH) def. Zyleigh Bates 8-6.
Doubles
Kovacs-Moore (TH) def. Merritt-Elliot 8-0; Belcher-Walk (TH) def. Rowland-Stout 8-2; Lavinder-Kent (TH) def. Outland-Savannah Smith 8-2.
BOYS
Tennessee High 6, Elizabethton 3
Singles
Christian Morris (TH) def. Anderson Hallman 6-1, 6-1; Hudson Smith (EZ) def. Paul Letson 6-0, 6-1; Elijah Laney (EZ) def. Ian Webb 9-7; Owen Jones (TH) def. Dhilon Patel 8-3; Boston Ray (TH) def. Austin Wright 8-1; Isaac Lowdermilk (TH) def. Rowan Townsend 8-3.
Doubles
Hallman-Smith (EZ) def. Morris-Webb 9-7; Letson-Jones (TH) def. Laney-Patel 8-2; Ray-Lowdermile (TH) def. Wright-Townsend 8-2.