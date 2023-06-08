VHSL State Tournament
Team
Girls
Class 1
Rappahannock 5, George Wythe 3
Singles
Maggie Minton (GW) def. Packett, 6-2, 6-0; Camryn Hardin (GW) def. Trible, 6-0, 7-5; Wonderling (R) def. Kara Temple, 6-4, 2-6, 11-9; Peyton Rigney (GW) def. Gaines, 6-2, 6-2; Williams (R) def. Moses, 6-2, 4-6, 11-7
Class 2
Marion 5, Poquoson 2
Singles
Parker White (M) def. Woodruff, 6-2, 6-0; Ava Austin (M) def. Litton, 6-3, 6-0; Maddie Austin (M) def. Wyatt, 6-4, 6-3; Young (P) def. Myers, 6-0, 6-1; Kate Lee (P) def. Bailey Russell, 6-4, 6-0; Reagan Burchett (M) def. Karen Lee, 6-2, 6-4
People are also reading…
Doubles
White-M. Austin (M) def. Woodruff-Litton 6-2, 6-2
Class 3
Maggie Walker 5, Abingdon 2
Singles
Lauren Wimmer (A) def. Ribera, 4-6, 7-5, 11-9; Grayson Woodall (A) def. Wiatt, 6-4, 4-6, 10-2; Newell (MW) def. Eliza Cozart, 6-2, 6-1; Vegunta (MW) def. Wrenn Rainero,7-5, 6-2; Algappan (MW) def. Katy Creasy 6-0, 6-1; Finn (MW) def. Eller Buddington, 6-0, 6-4
Doubles
Newell-Rashid (MW) def. Creasy-Buddington, 6-1, 6-1
Girls
Class 1
Wonderling-Williams (Rappahannock) def. Callie Dye-Bailey Collins (Lebanon), 6-1, 7-5
Class 2
Parker White-Maddie Austin (Marion) def. Tharpe-Scruggs (Randolph-Henry), 6-3, 6-0.
Class 3
Lauren Wimmer-Grayson Woodall (Abingdon) def. Crespo-Dharni (Tabb), 6-0, 6-0
Boys
Class 2
Briggs Crabtree-Chase Hamlin (John Battle) def. Winter-Felsman (Bruton), 6-1, 6-3