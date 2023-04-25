GIRLS
Wise Central 5, Gate City 4
Singles
Jaida Meade (WC) def. Addy Bays 6-4, 6-4; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Madeline Greear 9-7; Mady Bartley (GC) def. Angelina Hughes 8-0; Marley Brooks (GC) def. Ella Taylor 8-5; Maggie Grizzle (GC) def. Megan Jett 8-3; McKenzie Stallard (WC) def. Kyra Tate 8-5.
Doubles
Meade-Mullins (WC) def. Bays-Greear 6-2, 7-6 (9-7); Hughes-Taylor (WC) def. Brooks-Grizzle 9-8 (9-7); Bartley-Tate (GC) def. Jett-Stallard 8-3.
Abingdon 9, Lee High 0
Singles
Grayson Woodall (AB) def. Sadie Evans 6-1, 6-0; Eliza Cozart (AB) def. Maya Echeverria 6-0, 6-0; Wrenn Rainero (AB) def. Mikah Woliver 6-0, 6-1; Katy Creasy (AB) def. Hannah Jones 6-0, 6-1; Eller Buddington (AB) def. Grier Crabtree 6-0, 6-0; Melanie Bedwell (AB) def. Kate Blakemore 2-6, 6-3, 10-3. (Extra: Cate Arney (AB) def. Kaylee Roberts 6-0, 2-0.
Doubles
Woodall-Rainero (AB) def. Woliver-Jones 6-1, 6-0; Creasy-Buddington (AB) def. Echeverria-Crabtree 6-2, 6-2; Cozart-Arney (AB) def. Crabtree-Blakemore 6-2, 6-0 (Extra: Lola Rainero-Bedwell (AB) def. Alexandra Hives-Kacey Woliver 6-1, 6-4.
Eastside 8, Union 1
Singles
Alexa Olinger (E) def. Kassidy Robinson, 8-2; Holly Richards (E) def. Hannah Peterson, 8-2; Grace Evans (E) def. Kenzie Kelly, 8-4; Mary Wood (E) def. Avery Bryington, 8-5; Shealyn Mays (E) def. Makayla Shepard, 8-0; Annalese Brooks (E) def. Madi White, 8-0.
Doubles
Olinger-Richards (E) def. Peterson-Bryington, 8-3; Robinson-Kelly (U) def. Evans-Wood, 8-2; Mays-Brooks (E) def. Shephard-White, 8-2.
West Ridge 7 Elizabethton 2
Singles
Angelina Kerney (WR) def Katie Merritt 8-2; Chloe Campbell (WR0 def Maylie Stout 8-2; Kirra Correll (WR) def Maggie Rowland 8-3; Sophie Elliot (E) def Olivia Nothnagel 9-7; Daphnie Lucas (WR) def Madelyn Outland 8-4; Zfyleigh Bates (E) def Sydney Fischer 8-5
Doubles
Kerney/Nothnagel (WR) def Merritt/Stout 8-5; Casey Wampler/Faith Wilson (WR) def Outland/Bates 9-7. Campbell/Fischer (WR) def Elliott/Bailee Vanhuss 8-4
Note: West Ridge girls are 9-5, 6-3 in the Big 5 Conference
BOYS
John Battle 8, Ridgeview 1
Singles
Briggs Crabtree (JB) def. Aiden Branham, 6-0, 6-0; Connor Davidson (JB) def. Clayton Compton, 6-1, 6-2; Chase Hamlin (JB) def. Logan Sutherland, 6-1, 6-0; Will Crump (JB) def. Alex Evans, 7-5, 6-3; Brodie Ratliff (JB) def. Landon Mullins, 6-1, 6-3; Brett Childress (R) def. Christian Dula, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
Crabtree-Hamlin (JB) def. Branham-Evans, 6-1, 6-2; Davidson-Crump (JB) def. Compton-Sutherland, 7-5, 6-0; Ratliff-Dula (JB) def. Mullins-Childress, 7-6, 2-6, 10-4.
West Ridge 8 Elizabethton 1
Singles
Grayson Manis (WR) def Anderson Hallman 8-4; Elijah Hood (WR) def Hudson Smith 8-3; Camron Easler (WR) def Elijah Laney 8-4; Spencer Manis (WR) def Dhilon Patel 8-3; Finn Hounshell (WR) def Austin Wright 8-6; Dayton Baker (WR) def Josh Middleton 8-2
Doubles
G. Manis/Easler (WR) def Smith/Hallman 8-6; S. Manis/Hood (WR) def Patel/Laney 8-1; Zack Bates/Bailey Connor (E) def Baker/Hounshell 8-2.
Note: West Ridge boys are 12-2, including 8-1 in the Big 5 Conference.