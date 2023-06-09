Crabtree-Hamlin (John Battle) def. Higgins-Swats (Riverheads), 4-6, 7-6 (10-5)
Class 1/2 Singles Semifinals
Clem (Richlands) def. Matabini (Bruton), 6-1, 6-0
Gustafson-Flynn (Glenvar) def. White-Austin (Marion), 7-5, 6-2
Wimmer-Woodall (Abingdon) def. Ribera-Wiatt (Maggie Walker), 3-6, 6-4, 10-7
Class 1 Singles Semifinals
Green (Middlesex) def. Olinger (Eastside), 6-1, 6-0
Minton (George Wythe) def. DiGrassie (Buffalo Gap), 6-1, 6-0
Class 2 Singles Semifinals
White (Marion) def. Tharpe (Randolph-Henry), 6-2, 6-1
Class 3 Singles Semifinals
Wimmer (Abingdon) def. Crespo (Tabb), 6-2, 6-3
