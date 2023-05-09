GIRLS
Wise County Central 5, John Battle 4
Singles
Jaida Meade (WC) def. Acadia Sah 6-0, 6-2; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. McKenzie Smith 9-7; Claire Kritzer (JB) Angelina Hughes 8-4; Ella Taylor (WC) def. Addie Reedy 8-1; Kennedy Jenkins (JB) def. Megan Jett 8-3; McKenzie Stafford (WC) def. Anna Fleenor 8-6.
Doubles
Meade-Mullins )WC) def. Smith-Kritzer 6-2, 6-4; Sah-Allison Smith (JB) def. Hughes-Taylor 8-0; Jenkins-Reese Pollard (JB) def. Jett-Stallard 8-2.
Abingdon 9, Ridgeview 0
Singles
Lauren Wimmer (AB) def. Jaecey Dingus 6-0, 6-1; Grayson Woodall (AB) def. Danica Sutherland 8-0; Eliza Cozart (AB) Kyiah Perry def. 8-0; Wrenn Rainero (AB) def. Gracie Lawrence 8-0; Katy Creasy (AB) def. Leah Sutherland 8-5; Eller Buddington (AB) def. Hannah Tiller 8-1.
Doubles
Wimmer-Woodall (AB) def. Dinus-L.Sutherland 6-0, 6-1; Cozart-Rainero (AB) def. D.Sutherland-Perry 8-5; Creasy-Buddington (AB) def. Tiller-Cadence Lee 8-2.
(Extra: Melanie Bedwell-Lola Rainero (AB) def. Lawrence-Josie Hill 8-5)
NOTE: Abingdon improved to 12-3, including 12-0 to capture the Mountain 7 District championship.
BOYS
John Battle 6 Wise Central 3
Singles
Chance Boggs (WC) def Briggs Crabtree, 2-6, 6-3, 12-10; Connor Davidson (JB) def. Tyler Kiser, 6-2, 6-2; Chase Hamlin (JB) def. Marshall Dingus, 6-0, 6-0; Will Crump (JB) def. Ford Riley, 6-1, 6-0; Brodie Ratliff (JB) def. Patton Shortt, 6-1, 6-0; Evan Riley (WC), forfeit.
Doubles
Crabtree-Hamlin (JB) def. Boggs-Kiser, 6-0, 6-1; Davidson-Crump (JB) def. Shortt-Riley, 6-4, 6-2; Dingus-Riley (WC), forfeit.
Notes: John Battle clinched the Mountain 7 District title. The district tournament begins May 15.