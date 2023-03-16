Boys
West Ridge 9 Sullivan East 0
Singles
Grayson Manis def Alex Hamilton 8-1; Elijah Hood def Trevor Chapman 8-0; Camron Easler def Matt Durham 8-3; Spencer Manis def Tyler Cross 8-0; Dayton Baker def Aaron Johnson 8-3; Finn Hounshells def Carmine Parsons 8-1.
Doubles
G. Manis/Easler def Hamilton/Chapman 8-4; S. Manis/Hood def Durham/Cross 8-1; Baker/Pendleton def Johnson/Parsons 8-1
Girls
West Ridge 8 Sullivan East 1
Singles
Angelina Kerney (WR) def Roos Hetherington 9-8 (9-7); Chloe Campbell (WR) def Leann Hartley 9-7; Kirra Correll (WR) def Morgan Rutherford 8-0; Olivia Nothnagel (WR) def Riley Dillard 8-5; Daphne Lucas (WR) def Bre Clark 8-3; Sydney Fischer (WR) def Natalie Carr 8-1
Doubles
Hartley/Hethington (SE) def Nothnagel/Kerney 8-6; Wilson/Wampler (WR) def Hatcher/Rutherford 2-1 forfeit; Correll/Campbell (WR) def Dillard/Bianco 8-2