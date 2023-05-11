GIRLS
John Battle 9, Union 0
Singles
McKenzie Smith (J) def. Cassidy Robinson 9-0; Acadia Sah (J) def. Hannah Peterson 8-1; Claire Kreutzer (J) def. Kenzie Kelly 8-1; Allison Smith (J) def. Avery Bryington 8-1; Addy Reedy (J) def. Makayla Shepherd 8-0; Anna Fleenor (J) def. Madi White 8-0.
Doubles
A.Smith-Sah (J) def. Robinson-Peterson 8-0; M.Smith-Kreutzer (J) def. Bryington-Kelly 8-0; Kennedy Jenkins-Reedy (J) def. White-Mullins 8-0.
Note: John Battle will meet Wise County Central in a Mountain 7 District playoff for first place today at the Ida Stone Jones Community Central in Bristol, Tennessee at 10:30 a.m.