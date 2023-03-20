GIRLS
Wise Central 9, Eastside 0
Singles
Jaida Meade def. Alexis Olinger, 8-0; Emilee Mullins def. Holly Richards, 8-0; Angelina Hughes def. Gracen Evans, 8-2; Ella Taylor def. Mary Wood, 8-0; Megan Jett def. Shealyn Mays, 8-0; McKenzie Stallard def. Annalese Brooks, 8-2.
Doubles
Meade-Mullins def. Olinger-Wood, 8-2; Hughes-Taylor def. Richards-Evans, 8-0; Jett-Stallard def. Fuller-Brooks, 809.
