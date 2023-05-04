Abingdon 9, John Battle 0
Lauren Wimmer (AB) def. Acadia Sah 6-0, 6-1; Grayson Woodall (AB) def. MacKenzie Smith 8-0; Eliza Cozart (AB) def. Claire Kreutzer 8-1; Wrenn Rainero (AB) def. Allison Smith 8-3; Katy Creasy (AB) def. Kennedy Jenkins 8-2; Eller Buddington (AB) def. Anna Fleenor 8-3.
(Extra match: Melanie Bedwell (AB) def. Sophie Kiser 8-6)
Doubles
Wimmer-Woodall (AB) def. Kreutzer-Smith 6-0, 6-0; Cozart-Rainero (AB) def. Smith-Sah 8-2; Buddington-Cate Arney (AB) def. Fleenor-Reese Ratliff 8-0.
NOTE: Abingdon improved to 11-3 on the season.
Lebanon 8 Rural Retreat 1
Singles
Calli Dye (L) def. Annabelle Fiscus 6-0; Averi Russell (LB) def. Kendra Irvin 6-2; Bailey Collins (LB) def. Braeden Musser 6-3; Kenzie Boyd (LB) def. Julie Miller 6-0; Marley Bush (LB) def. Brionna Rakes 6-2; Meagan Helton (LB) wins by forfeit.
Doubles
Fiscus/Irvin (RR) def. (def.) Dye/Helton 6-4; Russell/Boyd (LB) def. Musser/Miller 6-1; Leb wins by forfeit.
BOYS
John Battle 6, Abingdon 3
Singles
Nick McReynolds (A) def. Briggs Crabtree, 6-3, 6-2; Connor Davidson (JB) def. Luke Gibson, 6-2 6-2; Chase Hamlin (JB) def. Danciel Singhavara, 6-0, 6-0; Will Crump (JB) def Ashby Blackburn, 6-0, 6-0; Brodie Ratliff (JB) def. Luke Worley, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9; Christian Dula (JB) def. Aiden Chapman, 6-1, 6-1 Doubles McReynolds-Gibson (A) def. Crabtree-Hamlin, 6-1, 6-4; Davidson-Crump (JB) def. Singhavara-Worley, 8-1; Blackburn-Chapman (A) def. Ratliff-Dula, 8-6
Notes: John Battle improved to 12-2 overall and 10-1 in the Mountain 7 District.