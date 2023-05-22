BOYS
Region 1D/2D Singles Tournament
at UVa-Wise
First Round
Briggs Crabtree (John Battle) def. Caleb Conaway (Grundy), 6-0, 6-0; Caden Burchett (Marion) def. Chance Boggs (Wise Central), 6-1, 6-1.
Semifinals
Burchett (Marion) def. Ben Sutherland (Eastside), 6-4, 7-5; Jack Clem (Richlands) def. Crabtree (John Battle), 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.
Finals
Clem (Richlands) def. Burchett (Marion), 6-2, 6-0.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tim Hayes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today