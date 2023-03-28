GIRLS
Tennessee High 9, Sullivan East 0
Singles
Ellyson Kovacs def. Roos Hethertington, 6-0, 6-0; Lilly Belcher def. Leann Hartley, 6-0, 6-1; Avery Stalnaker def. Riley Dillard, 8-0; Trinity Moore def. Bre Clark, 8-0; Torey Walk def. Leticia Bianco, 8-0; Campbell Kent def. Natalie Carr, 8-0.
Doubles
Kovacs-Belcher def. Hetherington-Hartley, 8-1; Stalnaker-Moore def. Dillard-Clark, 8-0; Walk-Lana Lavinder def. Littlejohn-Bianco, 8-0
Wise County Central 9, Union 0
Singles
Jaida Meade (WC) def. Kassidy Robinson 6-, 6-0; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Avery Bryington 8-1; Angelina Hughes (WC) def. Kenzie Kelly 8-2; Ella Taylor (WC) def. Destiny Pruitt 8-0; Megan Jett (WC) def. Emma Madison 8-0; McKenzie Stallard (WC) def. Madi White 8-0.
Doubles
Meade-Mullins (WC) def. Robinson-Bryington 6-0, 6-2; Hughes-Taylor (WC) def. Kelly-Addison 8-1; Jett-Stallard (WC) def. Pruitt-White 8-0.
Science Hill 8 West Ridge 1
Singles
Josi Reid (SH) def Angelina Kerney 8-1; Armati Kordamm (SH) def Chloe Campbell 8-2; Olivia Kneisley (SH) def Kirra Correll 8-1; Julie Johnson (SH) def Olivia Nothnagel 8-3; Daphnie Lucas (WR) def Astha Patel 8-4; Amelia Inzarry (SH) def Sydney Fischer 8-5.
Doubles
Leah Mcgride/Lexi Bryant (SH) def Kerney/Nothnagel 8-1; Madison Berry/Lizzy Luna (SH) def Faith Wilson/Casey Wampler 8-0; Kami Glover/Johnson (SH) def Campbell/Correll 8-1.
BOYS
Tennessee High 9, Sullivan East 0
Singles
Christian Mooris def. Alex Hamilton, 8-1; Paul Letson def. Trevor Chapman, 8-0; Ian Webb def. Matt Durham, 8-4; Owen Jones def. Tyler Cross, 8-1; Boston Ray def. Aaron Johnson, 8-5; Eli Knowles def. Carmine Parsons, 8-1.
Doubles
C. Morris-Letson def. Hamilton-Durham, 8-3; Webb-Jones def. Tr.-Chapman-Cross, 8-4; Eli Knowles-Isaac Lowdermilk def. Johnson-Tyler Chapman, 8-0.
West Ridge 5 Science Hill 4
Singles
GraysonManis (WR) def Kenan Al-Khateeb 8-2; Elijah Hood (WR) def Adam Everhart 8-5; Daniel Dalton (SH) def Cameron Easler 8-5; Spencer Manis (WR) def Kishi Reddy 8-5; Armay Vashist (SH) def Dayton Baker 8-1; Brantley Owen (SH) def Finn Hounshell 8-1.
Doubles
G. Manis/Easler (WR) def Everhart/Al-Khateeb 8-5; S.Mansi/Hood (WR) def Reddy/Dalton 8-3; Owen/Vashist (SH) def Baker/Max Pendleton 8-0