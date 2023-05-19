GIRLS
Abingdon 6, John Battle 0
Singles
Lauren Wimmer (AB) def. Mackenzie Smith 6-0, 6-1; Grayson Woodall (AB) def. Acadia Sah 6-0, 6-0; Eliza Cozart (AB) def. Claire Kreutzer 6-3, 6-2; Wrenn Rainero (AB) def. Allison Smith 6-4, 6-1; Kate Creasy (AB) def. Addie Reedy 6-3, 6-2; Eller Buddington (AB) def. Annie Fleenor 6-2, 6-0.
Note: Abingdon wins the Mountain 7 District girls tournament championship.
Wise Central 5, Ridgeview 2
Singles
Jaida Meade (WC) def. Jaecey Dingus 6-0, 6-4; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Danica Sutherland 7-5, 6-2; Kyiah Perry (RV) def. Angelina Hughes 6-3, 6-1; Ella Taylor (WC) def. Gracie Lawrence 6-3, 6-1; Leah Sutherland (RV) def. Megan Jett 6-0, 6-2; McKenzie Stallard (WC) def. Hannah Tiller 2-6, 6-1, 12-10.
Doubles
Meade-Mullins (WC) def. Dingus-L.Sutherland 6-0, 6-2.
Note: Wise Central wins Mountain 7 District consolation match, advances to Region 2D tournament.
BOYS
John Battle 5, Ridgeview 2
Singles
Briggs Crabtree (JB) def. Aiden Branham 6-0, 6-2; Connor Davidson (JB) def. Clayton Compton 6-4, 6-1; Chase Hamlin (JB) def. Logan Sutherland 6-1, 6-1; Will Crump (JB) def. Alex Evans 6-2, 6-1; Brandon Mullins (RV) def. Brodie Ratliff 2-6, 6-1, 10-4; Brett Childress (RV) wins by forfeit
Doubles
Crabtree/Hamlin (JB) def. Branham/Evans 6-2, 6-0.
Note: John Battle wins the Mountain 7 District boys tournament championship.