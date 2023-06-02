VHSL Tournament
State Quarterfinals
BOYS
Floyd County 5, John Battle 4
Singles
Briggs Crabtree (JB) def. Cole Howard, 6-4, 6-0; Connor Davidson (JB) def. Hank Schroeder, 6-2, 6-0; Chase Hamlin (JB) def. Josiah Cockram, 6-1, 6-3; Cory Powers (FC) def. Will Crump 2-6, 7-6 (10-8); Ryan Bond (FC) def. Brodie Ratliff, 7-5, 6-1; Baron Hawkins (FC) def. Christian Dula, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Crabtree-Hamlin (JB) def. Howard-Powers, 6-3, 6-2; Schroeder-Cockram (FC) def. Davidson-Crump, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8; Bond-Atticus Costello (FC) def. Ratliff-Dula, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.
Glenvar 5, Ridgeview 0
Singles
Marco Gustafson (GV) def. Iaden Branham 6-1, 6-0; Alec McElwain (GV) def. Clayton Compton 6-1, 6-0; Logan Garner (GW) def. Logan Sutherland 6-1, 6-3; Blaine Bishop (GV) def. Alex Evans 6-0, 6-0; Beckett Wilkinson (GV) def. Landon Mullin 6-2, 6-1.
GIRLS
Abingdon 5, Turner Ashby 0
Singles
Lauren Wimmer def. Kate Jones 6-0, 6-1; Grayson Woodall def. Jolexie Whetzel 6-0, 6-2; Eliza Cozart def. Harper Dodd 6-0, 6-3; Wrenn Rainero def. Kendra Gillette 6-1, 6-4; Katy Creasy def. Devon Wichael 6-1, 6-3; Eller Buddington led Bianca Redding 6-2, 3-1 when the match was stopped
Lebanon 5 Fort Chiswell 2
Singles
Calli Dye (LB) def. Chloe Patton 6-0, 7-6 (4); Averi Russell (LB) def. Gracie Alderman 6-4, 6-1; Bailey Collins (LB) def. Taylor Schrewsberry 6-4, 6-4; Megan King (FC) def. Makenzie Boyd 7-5, 6-4; Emily Thompson (FC) def. Marley Bush 2-6, 6-1, 10-6; Meagan Helton (LB) def. Lexi Edmonds 6-2, 7-6 (8).
Doubles
Russell-Boyd (LB) def. Schrewsberry/King 6-0, 6-3.