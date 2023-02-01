Prep Swimming

Southwest District meet
At Virginia High
BOYS
Team Scores
Virginia High 146, Marion 82, Graham 77
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay – Virginia High (Kerr, Austin, Harosky, Jones), 2:00.75; 200 Free – Sawyer Jennings (M), 2:15.33; 200 IM – Ethan Veselik (M), 2:39.25; 50 Free – Brady Jones (G), 23.42; 1-Meter Diving – Bhraedon Meredith (VHS), 301.85; 100 Fly – Adam Harosky (VHS), 1:01.64; 100 Free – Brady Jones (G), 55.42; 500 Free – Adam Harosky (VHS), 5:52.43; 200 Free Relay – Graham (Bowman, Stout, White, Jones), 1:45.11; 100 Back – Carter Kerr (VHS), 1:03.95; 100 Breast – Mason Halsey (M), 1:29.21; 400 Free Relay – Virginia High (Fricker, Hartley, Mai, Price), 4:53.08.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Marion 153, Tazewell 95, Graham 65, Virginia High 15
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay – Marion (Melvin, Umbarger, Thomas, Blevins), 2:27.94; 200 Free – Maddy Sawyers (T), 2:29.38; 200 IM – Kursten Thomas (M) 2:41.89; 50 Free – Isabella Davis (T), 26.73; 1-Meter Diving – Mayne Versteegen (VHS), 234.40; 100 Fly – Addyson Williams (M), 1:46.85; 100 Free – Isaballa Davis (T), 57.90; 500 Free – Kursten Thomas (M), 6:21.49; 200 Free Relay – Tazewell (Harvey, Sawyers, Nguyen, Davis),1:56.24; 100 Back – Abby Melvin (M), 1:23.31; 100 Breast – Aubrey Marrs (G), 1:35.23; 400 Free Relay – Tazewell (Harvey, Sawyers, Nguyen, Davis), 4:19.16.