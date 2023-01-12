Prep Swimming

at Virginia High School
GIRLS
Team Results
Chilhowie 56, Union 29, Virginia High 22, Wise County Central 22.
Individual Winners
200 Free: Emma Taylor (VH) 3:04.56; 50 Free: Destiny Taylor (WC) 32.29; 1-Meter Diving: Mayne Versteegen (VA) 140.75; 100 Free: Lindsay Flanary (WC) 1:12.03; 500 Free: Rylee Flanary (WC) 6:55.17; 200 Free Relay: VHS (D.Taylor, S.Taylor, McKnight, Byington) 2:48.81; 100 Back: Emma Catron (CH) 1:33.56; 100 Breast: Lindsay Flanary (WC) 1:32.68; 400 Free Relay: CH (Heath, Martin, Catron, Blevins) 559.95.
BOYS
Team Results
Virginia High 128, Chilhowie 60, Wise County Central 12.
Individual Winners
200 Free: Adam Harosky (VH) 2:06.83; 200 IM: Carter Kerr (VH) 2:36.20; 50 Free: Matthew Poston (CH) 28.25; 1-Meter Diving: Bhraedon Meredith (VH) 183.80; 100 Fly: Adam Harosky (VH) 1:02.38; 100 Free: Mason Adams (CH) 1:07.62; 500 Free: Coleman Austin (VH) 6:41.72; 200 Free Relay: VH (Harosky, Fricker, Price, Austin) 1:58.14; 100 Back: Carter Kerr (VH) 1:09.85; 100 Breast: Jaylan Bowman (WC) 1:21:23; 400 Free Relay: VH (Harosky, Cad.Price, Car.Price, Fricker) 4:32.82.