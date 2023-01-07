Prep Swimming

Little's Meet
at Kingsport Aquatic Center
GIRLS
Team Scores
Elizabethton 299, Galax 286, Volunteer 195, George Wythe 187, Marion 135, Abingdon 133, Cherokee 119, Tazewell 109, Graham 101, Carroll County 91, Tennessee High 43, Virginia High 34, Patrick Henry 32, Fort Chiswell 26, Wise County Central 25, Union 20.
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay: GX 2:04.72 (Ra.Cocke, Llamas, Ry.Cocke, Chavez); 200 Free: Mia Llamas (GX) 2:00.95; 200 IM: Lydia Sprano (GX) 2:28.12; 500 Free: Cadie Digby (EZ) 26.23; 1-Meter Diving: Mayne Versteegen (VH) 111.45; 100 Fly: Cadie Digby (EZ) 1:05.49; 100 Free: Isabella Davis (TZ) 59.19; 500 Free: Carrie Sage Dalton (GW) 6:03.71; 200 Free Relay: GW 1:59.95 (Collins, King, Dalton, Sprano); 100 Back: Mia Llamas (GX) 1:01.02); 100 Breast: Lydia Sprano (GW) 1:14.65); 400 Free Relay: GX 4:12.11 (Ry.Cocke, Chavez, Ra.Cocke, Llamas).
BOYS
Team Scores
Elizabethton 246.5, Carroll County 237.5, Virginia High 211, George Wythe 189, Marion 155.5, Abingdon 149, Cherokee 144, Graham 142, Galax 121, Volunteer 100, Patrick Henry 34, Rural Retreat 30, Wise County Central 21.5, J.I. Burton 7.
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay: EZ 1:55.54 (Broussard, Cannon, Brewer, Rossel); 200 Free: Morgan Rossel (EZ) 1:58.50; 200 IM: Bradley Dalton (CC) 2:22.23; 500 Free: Brady Jones (GRH) 23.07; 1-Meter Diving: Bhraedon Meredith (VH) 159.00; 100 Fly: RJ Brewer (EZ) 59.88; 100 Free: Brady Jones (GRH) 53.44; 500 Free: Morgan Rossel (EZ) 5:17.33; 200 Free Relay: EZ 1:45.74 (Broussard, Brewer, Cannon, Rossel); 100 Back: Kody Broussard (EZ) 1:03.36; 100 Breast: Liam Cannon (EZ) 1:09.70; 400 Free Relay: GW 4:06.34 (Buchanan, Terry, Collins, Puckett).