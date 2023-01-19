Prep Swimming

Virginia High School
GIRLS
Team Results
Galax 174, Patrick Henry 45, Union 13, Gate City 12, Virginia High 10, Wise County Central 8.
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay: GX (Chavez, Llamas, Ry.Cocke, Ra.Cocke) 2:07.17; 200 Free: Tia Spivey (GC) 2:09.83; 200 IM: Ryley Cocke (GX) 2:51.24; 50 Free: Raygan Cocke (GX) 26.76; 1-Meter Diving: Mayne Versteegen (VH) 123.50; 100 Fly: Mia Llamas (GX) 1:04.05; 100 Free: Sophia Chavez (GX) 1:04.30; 500 Free: Cameron Boothe (PH) 6:34.21; 200 Free Relay: GX (P.Vant, V.Fant, Todd, Justice) 2:12.79; 100 Back: Mia Llamas (GX) 1:05.48; 100 Breast: Phoebe Fant (GX) 1:26.10; 400 Free Relay: GX (Chavez, Ry.Cocke, Ra.Cocke, Llamas). 4:16.06.
People are also reading…
BOYS
Team Results
Virginia High 137, Galax 59, Patrick Henry 19, Wise County Central 12, J.I. Burton 6.
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay: VH (Carter, Austin, Harosky, Jones) 2:02.86; 200 Free: Adam Harosky (VH) 2:09.54; 200 IM: Carter Kerr (VH) 2:38.20); 50 Free: Jones (VH) 26.42; 1-Meter Diving: Bhraedon Meredith (VH) 190.20; 100 Fly: Simon Hanks (GX) 1:08.40; 100 Free: Hunter Wright (PH) 1:02.66; 500 Free: Adam Harosky (VH) 5:48.75; 200 Free Relay: VH (Meredith, Fricker, Coleman, Austin) 1:55.96; 100 Back: Carter Kerr (VH) 1:08.45; 100 Breast: Jaylan Bowman (WC) 1:21.21; 400 Free Relay: VHS (Kerr, Fricker, Austin, Harosky) 4:16.80.