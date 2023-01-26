 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Swimming

Thursday

at Virginia High School 

GIRLS

Team Results 

Galax 146, Tazewell 48, Graham 33, Virginia High 8 

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay: GX (Robbins, Ry.Cocke, Todd, Justice) 2:39.46; 200 Free: Maddy Sawyers (TZ) 2:37.89; 200 IM: Ryley Cocke (GX) 2:48.25; 50 Free: Raygan Cocke (GX) 27.45; 1-Meter Diving: Mayne Versteegen (VH) 234.70; 100 Fly: Vivian Fant (GX) 1:15.09; 100 Free: Isabella Davis (TZ) 1:02.35; 500 Free: Isabel Douthat (GR) 7:12.02; 200 Free Relay: GX (P.Vant, V.Fant, Chavez, Ra.Cocke) 2:04.55; 100 Back: Raygan Cocke (GX) 1:09.37; 100 Breast: Phoebe Fant (GX) 1:28.32; 400 Free Relay: TZ (Harvey, Sawyers, Nguyen, Davis) 4:33.89. 

BOYS 

Team Results

Virginia High 94, Galax 78, Graham 58. 

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay: VH (Kerr, Coleman, Harosky, Jones) 2:02.44; 200 Free: Adam Harosky (VH) 2:10.06; 200 IM: Simon Hanks (GX) 2:34.75; 50 Free: Brady Jones (GR) 23.61; 1-Meter Diving: Simon Hanks (GX) 253.10; 100 Fly: Carter Kerr (VH) 1:08.25; 100 Free: Brady Jones (GR) 54.93; 500 Free: Adam Harosky (VH) 5:46.78; 200 Free Relay: GR (Bowman, Stout, White, Jones) 1:46.19; 100 Back: Walter Whitman (GX) 1:07.64; 100 Breast: Coleman Davis (GX) 1:28.55; 400 Free Relay: GX (C.Whitman, Davis, W.Whitman, Hanks) 4:16.00.   

