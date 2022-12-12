 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Swimming

Prep Results

BOYS

Tennessee High 84, Morristown East 6; Tennessee High 82, Morristown West 4

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay – Tennessee High (Nab, Williams, Herrmann, Hutchinson), 1:59.06; 200 Freestyle – Ian Webb (THS), 2:04.03; 200 IM – Cayden Williams (THS), 2:24.30; 50 Freestyle – Peyton Herrmann (THS), 24.01; 1-Meter Diving – Jonathan Helms (THS), 177.80; 100 Butterfly – Peyton Herrmann (THS), 1:08.12; 100 Freestyle – Ian Webb (THS), 57.73; 500 Freestyle – Stephen Hicks (THS), 6:39.69; 200 Freestyle Relay – THS (Williams, Helms, Letson, Webb), 1:43.16; 100 Backstroke – Sean Edwards (THS), 1:12.79; 100 Breast – Cayden Williams (THS), 1:11.86; 400 Freestyle Relay – THS (Hicks, Hutchinson, Jessee, Nienast), 4:53.85

GIRLS

Tennessee High 84, Morristown West 2; Tennessee High 86, Morristown East 16

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay – Tennessee High (Vining, Canter, Cunningham, Cloues), 2:34.97; 200 Freestyle – Molly Johnson (THS), 2:16.91; 200 IM – Grace Mickelson (THS), 3:13.37; 50 Freestyle – Hannah Stokely (ME), 29.14; 1-Meter Diving – Eden Alsbrook (THS), 137.06; 100 Butterfly – Eden Alsbrook (THS), 1:27.56; 100 Freestyle – Molly Johnson (THS), 1:04.09; 500 Freestyle – Grace Mickelson (THS), 7:14.49; 200 Freestyle Relay – Tennessee High (Alsbrook, Clouse, Cunningham, Johnson), 2:09.37; 100 Backstroke – Shelby Vining (THS), 1:23.09; 100 Breast – Hannah Stokely (ME), 1:30.58; 400 Freestyle Relay – Tennessee High (Johnson, Mickelson, Canter, Alsbrook), 5:09.39

