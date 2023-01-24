 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, at Marion 

GIRLS

Team Results

Marion 107, Chilhowie 49, Union 24, Patrick Henry 24, Wise County Central 17.

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay: MR 2:28.22 (Melvin, Umbarger, Thomas, Williams); 200 Style: Katie Dick (PH) 2:43.25; 200 IM: Kursten Thomas (MR) 2:37.21; 500 Free: Cameron Boothe (PH) 28:24; 100 Fly: Madeline Stewart (MR) 1:56.05; 100 Free: Lindsay Flanary (WC) 1:10.37; 500 Free: Kursten Thomas (MR) 6:16.10; 200 Free Relay: MR 2:10.36 (Foutz, May, Melvin, Thomas); 100 Back: Abby Melvin (MR) 1:20.2; 100 Breast: Lindsey Flanary (WC) 1:30.21; 400 Free Relay: MR 5:30.44 (Foutz, May, Sage, Stewart).

BOYS

Team Results

Marion 76, Chilhowie 68, Patrick Henry 21, Wise County 15, J.I. Burton 1.

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay: MR 2:05.48 (Veselik, Halsey, Singleton, Jennings); 200 Free: Sawyer Jennings (MR) 2:17.11; 200 IM: Ethan Veselik (MR) 2:37.26; 50 Free: Dacoda Singleton (MR) 25:43; 100 Fly: Dacoda Singleton (MR) 1:03.24; 100 Free: Hunter Wright (PH) 1:01.70; 500 Free: Sawyer Jennings (MR) 6:19.88; 200 Free Relay: MR 1:55.61 (Veselik, Halsey, Jennings, Singleton); 100 Back: Ethan Veselik (MR) 1:12.95; 100 Breast: Jaylan Bowman (WC) 1:20.70; 400 Free Relay: CH 4:55.91 (Adams, Powers, Poston, Dennison).

