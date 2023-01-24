Prep Swimming

Tuesday, at Marion
GIRLS
Team Results
Marion 107, Chilhowie 49, Union 24, Patrick Henry 24, Wise County Central 17.
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay: MR 2:28.22 (Melvin, Umbarger, Thomas, Williams); 200 Style: Katie Dick (PH) 2:43.25; 200 IM: Kursten Thomas (MR) 2:37.21; 500 Free: Cameron Boothe (PH) 28:24; 100 Fly: Madeline Stewart (MR) 1:56.05; 100 Free: Lindsay Flanary (WC) 1:10.37; 500 Free: Kursten Thomas (MR) 6:16.10; 200 Free Relay: MR 2:10.36 (Foutz, May, Melvin, Thomas); 100 Back: Abby Melvin (MR) 1:20.2; 100 Breast: Lindsey Flanary (WC) 1:30.21; 400 Free Relay: MR 5:30.44 (Foutz, May, Sage, Stewart).
BOYS
Team Results
Marion 76, Chilhowie 68, Patrick Henry 21, Wise County 15, J.I. Burton 1.
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay: MR 2:05.48 (Veselik, Halsey, Singleton, Jennings); 200 Free: Sawyer Jennings (MR) 2:17.11; 200 IM: Ethan Veselik (MR) 2:37.26; 50 Free: Dacoda Singleton (MR) 25:43; 100 Fly: Dacoda Singleton (MR) 1:03.24; 100 Free: Hunter Wright (PH) 1:01.70; 500 Free: Sawyer Jennings (MR) 6:19.88; 200 Free Relay: MR 1:55.61 (Veselik, Halsey, Jennings, Singleton); 100 Back: Ethan Veselik (MR) 1:12.95; 100 Breast: Jaylan Bowman (WC) 1:20.70; 400 Free Relay: CH 4:55.91 (Adams, Powers, Poston, Dennison).