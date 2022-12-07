 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Swimming and Dive

Prep Swimming and Dive

LATE TUESDAY

At Marion

BOYS

Team Scores

Marion 73, Galax 62, Chilhowie 42, Patrick Henry 15, Wise County Central 11

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay – Marion (Veselik, Halsey, Singleton, Jennings), 2:10.78; 200 Freestyle – Dakoda Singleton (M), 2:20.33; 200 IM – Ethan Veselik (M), 2:41.90; 50 Freestyle – Hunter Wright (PH), 26.51; 100 Butterfly – Dakoda Singleton (M), 1:11.01; 100 Freestyle – Sawyer Jennings (M), 59.58; 500 Freestyle – Caleb Whitman (G), 7:22.86; 200 Freestyle Relay – Marion (Jennings, Halsey, Veselik, Singleton), 2:00.25; 100 Back – Ethan Veselik (M), 1:12.97; 100 Breast – Jaylan Bowman (WC), 1:22.13; 400 Freestyle Relay – Galax (W. Whitman, Williams, Hanks, C. Whitman), 4:50.45.

People are also reading…

GIRLS

Team Scores

Galax 100, Marion 81, Patrick Henry 41, Chilhowie 19, Wise County Central 9

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay – Marion (Melvin, Umbarger, Thomas, Blevins), 2:25.08; 200 Freestyle – Katie Dick (PH), 2:47.95; 200 IM – Kursten Thomas (M), 2:40.24; 50 Freestyle – Cameron Booth (PH), 28.00; 100 Butterfly — Izzy Fant (G), 1:15.86; 100 Freestyle – Ryhgan Coke (G), 1:02.34; 500 Freestyle – Cameron Booth (PH), 6:54.83; 200 Freestyle Relay – Galax (Chavez, R. Coke, R. Coke, Fant), 2:02.76; 100 Back – Abby Melvin (M), 1:24.00; 100 Breast – Sophia Chavez (G), 1:22.73; 400 Freestyle Relay – Galax (R. Coke, Chavez, R. Cocke, Justus), 4:44.99

