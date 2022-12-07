Prep Swimming and Dive
LATE TUESDAY
At Marion
BOYS
Team Scores
Marion 73, Galax 62, Chilhowie 42, Patrick Henry 15, Wise County Central 11
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay – Marion (Veselik, Halsey, Singleton, Jennings), 2:10.78; 200 Freestyle – Dakoda Singleton (M), 2:20.33; 200 IM – Ethan Veselik (M), 2:41.90; 50 Freestyle – Hunter Wright (PH), 26.51; 100 Butterfly – Dakoda Singleton (M), 1:11.01; 100 Freestyle – Sawyer Jennings (M), 59.58; 500 Freestyle – Caleb Whitman (G), 7:22.86; 200 Freestyle Relay – Marion (Jennings, Halsey, Veselik, Singleton), 2:00.25; 100 Back – Ethan Veselik (M), 1:12.97; 100 Breast – Jaylan Bowman (WC), 1:22.13; 400 Freestyle Relay – Galax (W. Whitman, Williams, Hanks, C. Whitman), 4:50.45.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Galax 100, Marion 81, Patrick Henry 41, Chilhowie 19, Wise County Central 9
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay – Marion (Melvin, Umbarger, Thomas, Blevins), 2:25.08; 200 Freestyle – Katie Dick (PH), 2:47.95; 200 IM – Kursten Thomas (M), 2:40.24; 50 Freestyle – Cameron Booth (PH), 28.00; 100 Butterfly — Izzy Fant (G), 1:15.86; 100 Freestyle – Ryhgan Coke (G), 1:02.34; 500 Freestyle – Cameron Booth (PH), 6:54.83; 200 Freestyle Relay – Galax (Chavez, R. Coke, R. Coke, Fant), 2:02.76; 100 Back – Abby Melvin (M), 1:24.00; 100 Breast – Sophia Chavez (G), 1:22.73; 400 Freestyle Relay – Galax (R. Coke, Chavez, R. Cocke, Justus), 4:44.99