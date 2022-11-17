Prep Swim and Dive

Thursday
At Viking Hall
Girls
Team Scores
Sullivan East def. West Ridge 36-30, Tennessee High def. West Ridge 67-17, Tennessee High def. Sullivan East 69-18.
Individual Winners
200 Free Relay: THS (Alsbrook, Lunsford, Canter, Johnson) 2:08.79; 100 Fly: Eden Alsbrook (TH) 1:21.60; 50 Breast: Grace Mickelson (TH) 47.35; 100 Back: Madison Johnson (WR) 1:10;84; 50 Free: Molly Johnson, (TH) 29.36; 1-meter diving: Alsbrook (TH) 158.40; 100 Breast: Madison Johnson (WR) 1:23.23; 50 Back: Lola Lunsford (TH) 37.91; 100 Free: Mickelson (TH) 1:15.02; 50 Fly: Christen Willis (SE) 39.50; 200 Medley Relay: TH (Mickelson, Ritchie, Johnson, Lunsford) 2:36.78.
Boys
Team Scores
West Ridge def. Sullivan East 45-13, Tennessee High def. West Ridge 62-24, Tennessee High def. Sullivan East 70-8.
Individual Winners
200 Free Relay: THS (Williams, Letson, Nah, Webb) 1:45.41; 100 Fly: Paul Letson (TH) 1:14.14; 50 Breast: Ian Webb (TH) 37.33; 100 Back: Jerry Padgett (WR) 1:02.36; 50 Free: Cayden Williams (TH) 23.05; 1-meter diving: Jonathan Helms (TH) 194.00; 100 Breast: Williams (TH) 1:11.70; 50 Back: Josh Neinart (TH) 31.78; 100 Free: Webb (TH) 56.67; 50 Fly: Abram Whitfield (WR) 29.12; 200 Medley Relay: TH (Hutchinson, Helms, Webb, Hicks) 2:10.75.