Prep Swim and Dive

Thursday
at Virginia High School
Girls
Team Scores
Galax 159, Chilhowie 47, Virginia High 12
Individual Winners
200 medley relay: GX (Todd, Ph.Fant, Pi.Fant, Justice) 2:37.66; 200 free: Mia C. Llamas (GX) 2:08.59; 200 IM: Phoebe Fant (GX) 3:05;52; 50 free: Ryagan Cocke (GX) 27.51; 1-meter diving: Mayne Versteegen (VH) 116.18; 100 fly: Mia Llamas (GX) 1:02.77; 100 free: Ryagan Cocke (GX) 1:01.90; 500 free: Grace Justice (GX) 8:11.0; 200 free relay: GX (Rya.Cocke, Chavez, Ry.Cocke, Llamas) 1:56.19; 100 back: Carlie Todd (GX) 1:15.60; 100 breast: Phoebee Fant (GX) 1:29.02; 400 free relay: GX (Chavez, Ry.Cocke, Rya.Cocke, Llamas) 4:22.36.
People are also reading…
Boys
Team Scores
Virginia High 84, Galax 76, Chilhowie 68.
Individual Winners
200 medley relay: GX (W.Whitman, Davis, Hanks, C.Whitman) 2:17.21; 200 free: Carter Kerr (VH) 2:20.84; 200 IM: Simon Hanks (GX) 2:34.54; 50 free: Bhraedon Meredith (VH) 29.68; 1-meter diving: Simon Hanks (VH) 140.05; 100 fly: Adam Harosky (VH) 1:00.83; 100 free: Mason Adams (CH) 1:10.69; 500 free: Adam Harosky (VH) 5:49.97; 200 free relay: VH (Kerr, Coleman, Harosky, Price); 100 back: Walter Whitman (GX) 1:10.40; 100 breast: Garret Overbay (CH) 1:41.55; 400 free relay: VH (Harosky, Coleman, Kerr, Price) 4:42.00.