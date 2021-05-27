PREP SOFTBALL: McReynolds hurls John Battle past Ridgeview, 4-3

BRISTOL, Va. – There was high drama on Battle Hill Thursday night.

With the John Battle Trojans trying to protect their perfect record in softball, the Ridgeview Wolfpack placed the potential go-ahead on base in the seventh inning.

According to John Battle junior pitcher Hanna Jo McReynolds, she “embraced” the pressure.

“I’m used to that situation and it kind of calms me down when the other side is screaming at me,” McReynolds said. “You just have to take control.”

Thanks to a heavy mix of moving fastballs, McReynolds struck out the final two batters to give John Battle a 4-3 win in a Mountain 7 District showdown.

John Battle coach Hannah Cress has come to expect clutch performances from McReynolds.

“This game came down to who wanted it more, and Hanna and her teammates wanted it,” Cress said. “Hanna shows up to work every day and just goes after teams.”

McReynolds finished with 12 strikeouts with a five-pitch arsenal that includes a screwball.

What pitch did McReynolds rely on after Ridgeview scored two runs in the seventh and placed runners on first and second base with one out?