PREP SOFTBALL: McReynolds hurls John Battle past Ridgeview, 4-3

BRISTOL, Va. – There was high drama on Battle Hill Thursday night.
With the John Battle Trojans trying to protect their perfect record in softball, the Ridgeview Wolfpack placed the potential go-ahead on base in the seventh inning.
According to John Battle junior pitcher Hanna Jo McReynolds, she “embraced” the pressure.
“I’m used to that situation and it kind of calms me down when the other side is screaming at me,” McReynolds said. “You just have to take control.”
Thanks to a heavy mix of moving fastballs, McReynolds struck out the final two batters to give John Battle a 4-3 win in a Mountain 7 District showdown.
John Battle coach Hannah Cress has come to expect clutch performances from McReynolds.
“This game came down to who wanted it more, and Hanna and her teammates wanted it,” Cress said. “Hanna shows up to work every day and just goes after teams.”
McReynolds finished with 12 strikeouts with a five-pitch arsenal that includes a screwball.
What pitch did McReynolds rely on after Ridgeview scored two runs in the seventh and placed runners on first and second base with one out?
“I stuck with my fastball there,” McReynolds said.
Before the game, Battle (10-0) honored seniors Logan Leonard, Logan Singleton and Ellie Keene. After the game, Battle celebrated its latest Mountain 7 regular season title.
“We wanted this game for our seniors, especially since our 2020 senor class didn’t get a chance to compete” McReynolds said. “We’ve all played together forever.”
McReynolds, who is hitting .444, set the tone on offense in the first inning with her fifth home run of the season. McReynolds added a single, while Eden Wallace drove in two runs for Battle with a solo homer and sacrifice fly.
“Eden has been our most pleasant surprise of the season,” Cress said. “She’s quick, has a strong arm in the outfield and she’s in the No. 5 spot in our lineup for a reason.”
Jordan Roulette-Wheeler contributed a double for Battle.
Senior Laci Williams paced Ridgeview (5-5) with three singles, while McKenna McFall added two hits and Braelyn Strouth homered and singled.
“We’ve just been trying to compete,” Ridgeview coach Kent Grant said. “That’s what we did tonight and we had a chance to win there in the seventh inning.”
Thanks to some help from the Battle defense and a line single from Williams, the Wolfpack scored two runs in the seventh before McReynolds cranked up her fastball.
“We were putting the ball in play and applying some pressure,” Grant said. “We just couldn’t keep it going. We’ve had some highs and lows this season, and we just keep fighting.”
Battle, which has ruled the Mountain 7 four straight years, will close out the regular season next week with road games at Union and Abingdon.
Look for more production from McReynolds, who has a tight connection with her head coach. Cress was a star pitcher at Coeburn High School and King University.
“We talk all the time about the mental game, and that’s big for Hanna Jo because she has all the tools to be successful,” Cress said. “Hanna has bought into this program and improved with each game.”
