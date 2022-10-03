Prep Schedule

Tuesday
GIRLS SOCCER
Sullivan East at Daniel Boone, 6 p.m.
Tennessee High at Chuckey-Doak, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
West Ridge at University School, 6:30 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Lee High at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Gate City, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Wise County Central at Union, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Grundy, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Honaker at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Holston at Northwood, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
CROSS COUNTRY
Natural Tunnel State Park meet
Enoch’s Branch Park meet
Grayson County meet