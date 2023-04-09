MONDAY
BASEBALL
Chilhowie at Union, 4 p.m.
Honaker at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
George Wythe at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Twin Springs at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Castlewood at J.I. Burton, 5 p.m.
Elizabethton at Sullivan East, 5 p.m.
Daniel Boone at West Ridge, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
George Wythe at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Cherokee at West Ridge, 5:30 p.m.
Holston at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Mount View (W.Va.) at Twin Valley
BOYS SOCCER
Honaker at Tazewell, 6 p.m.
Tennessee High at Volunteer, 6 p.m.
Virginia High at Elizabethton, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Honaker at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Castlewood at Eastside
John Battle at West Ridge, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
George Wythe at Rural Retreat
Eastside at Honaker
John Battle at West Ridge, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Northwood at Marion, 5 p.m.
Grayson County at George Wythe, 5 p.m.
John Battle at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
Science Hill at Tennessee High, 6 p.m.
West Ridge at Daniel Boone, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
Sullivan East at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Cornerstone Christian
SOFTBALL
Virginia High at Tazewell, 4 p.m.
Gate City at Lee High, 4:30 p.m.
Rye Cove at Patrick Henry (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
David Crockett at West Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Northwood at Marion, 5 p.m.
Twin Springs at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Castlewood at J.I. Burton, 5 p.m.
Grayson County at George Wythe, 5 p.m.
Abingdon at John Battle, 5 p.m.
Wise County Central at Letcher Central, Ky., 5 p.m.
Ridgeview at Union, 5 p.m.
Sullivan East at Johnson County, 5 p.m.
Elizabethton at Tennessee High, 5:30 p.m.
Honaker at Grundy
BOYS SOCCER
Marion at Carroll County, 5 p.m.
Grayson County at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Holston at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Sullivan East at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Science Hill at West Ridge, 6 p.m.
John Battle at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Union at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Lee High at Gate City, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bland County at Marion, 5 p.m.
Union at Ridgeview, 5 p.m.
John Battle at Abingdon, 5:30 p.m.
Lee High at Gate City, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Sullivan East at Elizabethton, 3:30 p.m.
West Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett, 4 p.m.
Grayson County at Rural Retreat
Virginia High at Grayson County, 4 p.m.
Union at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.
John Battle at Abingdon, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sullivan East at Elizabethton, 3:30 p.m.
Abingdon at John Battle, 4 p.m.
Ridgeview at Union, 4 p.m.
Volunteer at Tennessee High, 4:30 p.m.