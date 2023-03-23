FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Bluefield (W.Va.) at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
West Ridge vs. Webb School of Knoxville (at Jefferson County HS), 4:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at Castlewood (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
Marion at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
George Wythe at Giles, 5 p.m.
Twin Springs at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
Johnson County at Northwood, 5:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Gate City, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Sullivan East at FCA Flames, 6 p.m.
Tennessee High at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Virginia at John Battle, 4:30 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at Sullivan East (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at Castlewood (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
Marion at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
Wyoming East (W.Va.) at Tazewell, 5 p.m.
George Wythe at Giles, 5 p.m.
Graham at Princeton (W.Va.), 5:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Gate City at Abingdon, 6:30 p.m.
Honaker at Holston, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Union at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Tennessee High vs. Virginia High (at Gene Malcolm Stadium), 7 p.m.
Abingdon at Gate City, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union at Lee High, 5 p.m.
John Battle vs. Virginia High (at Gene Malcolm Stadium), 5:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Gate City, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Lebanon at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee High at Rotary Tournament, at Chattanooga
GIRLS TENNIS
Tennessee High at Rotary Tournament, at Chattanooga
Tazewell at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bearcat Invitational, 1:30 p.m. (at Virginia High School)