Prep Schedule

Thursday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Patrick Henry at Twin Springs, 4 p.m.
Phelps (Ky.) at Twin Valley, 5 p.m.
Holston vs. John Battle (at Honaker), 6:30 p.m.
Marion at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Abingdon, 8 p.m.
George Wythe at Graham, 8 p.m.
Tennessee High at KSA Events Tournament, at Orlando
Union in Smoky Mountain Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patrick Henry at Twin Springs, 2 p.m.
East Ridge (Ky.) at Twin Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Eastside at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Abingdon, 6:30 p.m.
George Wythe at Graham, 6:30 p.m.
Wise County Central in KSA Classic (Florida)
Union in Gatlinburg Christmas Classic
WRESTLING
Agie Skeens Tournament, at Grundy