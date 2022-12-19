 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep Schedule

Tuesday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Twin Valley at Phelps (Ky.), 3 p.m.

KACHEA at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

Wise County Central at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.

River View at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Richlands at Holston, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.

Galax at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.

John Battle at Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.

Grundy at Eastside, 8 p.m.

Ridgeview at Gate City, 8 p.m.

Sullivan East in Big H BBQ Bash, at Cherokee

Tennessee High at KSA Events Tournament, at Orlando

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rye Cove at Holston, 4:30 p.m.

Galax at George Wythe, 6 p.m.

John Battle at Virginia High, 6 p.m.

Ridgeview at Gate City, 6 p.m.

Richlands at Mountain Mission, 6:30 p.m.

Eastside at Grundy, 6:30 p.m.

Twin Springs at Cherokee Tournament

WRESTLING

Agie Skeens, at Grundy

Volunteer at Sullivan East meet

SWIMMING

Glenvar meet

