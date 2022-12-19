Prep Schedule

Tuesday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twin Valley at Phelps (Ky.), 3 p.m.
KACHEA at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Wise County Central at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
River View at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Holston, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.
Galax at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.
John Battle at Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.
Grundy at Eastside, 8 p.m.
Ridgeview at Gate City, 8 p.m.
Sullivan East in Big H BBQ Bash, at Cherokee
Tennessee High at KSA Events Tournament, at Orlando
People are also reading…
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rye Cove at Holston, 4:30 p.m.
Galax at George Wythe, 6 p.m.
John Battle at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Ridgeview at Gate City, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Mountain Mission, 6:30 p.m.
Eastside at Grundy, 6:30 p.m.
Twin Springs at Cherokee Tournament
WRESTLING
Agie Skeens, at Grundy
Volunteer at Sullivan East meet
SWIMMING
Glenvar meet