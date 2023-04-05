THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Richlands at Chilhowie, 3 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian Academy at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
Grundy at Castlewood, 4:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Sullivan East at Gate City, 5 p.m.
Daniel Boone at Tennessee High, 5:30 p.m.
Sullivan East at Gate City, 6 p.m
Maryville at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Twin Springs at Holston, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Montcalm (W.Va.)
SOFTBALL
West Ridge at Daniel Boone, 4:30 p.m.
James Monroe at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Honaker at Castlewood (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
Sullivan East at Elizabethton, 5:30 p.m.
Tennessee High at Abingdon, 5:30 p.m.
John Battle at Gate City, 6 p.m.
Holston at Rye Cove, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FCA Virginia vs. Tennessee All-Star Game (at West Ridge), 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FCA Virginia vs. Tennessee All-Star Game (at West Ridge), 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Eastern Montgomery at Marion, 5 p.m.
Daniel Boone at Tennessee High, 5:30 p.m.
Sullivan East at David Crockett, 6 p.m.
Chuckey-Doak at West Ridge, 6 p.m.
Honaker at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Gate City at John Battle, 7:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at Lebanon, 8 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Carroll County at Tazewell, 5 p.m.
Wise County Central at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Honaker at Richlands, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Gate City at John Battle, 4 p.m.
Union at Abingdon, 4:30 p.m.
River View at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
Marion at Grayson County, 4:30 p.m.
Graham at George Wythe, 4:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at Lee High, 6 p.m.
Eastside at J.I. Burton
Lebanon at Richlands
GIRLS TENNIS
Sullivan East at Volunteer, 4 p.m.
Elizabethton at Tennessee High, 4 p.m.
Greeneville at West Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Union at Abingdon, 4 p.m.
Joh Battle at Gate City, 4 p.m.
George Wythe at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
River View at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
Lee High at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Richlands at Lebanon
Hurley at Grundy
Council at Twin Valley
TRACK & FIELD
Judy Thomas Invitational at Patrick Henry