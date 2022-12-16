Prep Schedule

Saturday
BOYS BASKETBALL
VHSL Benefit Game: Graham at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Chuckey-Doak at West Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Lee High at Twin Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee High at Gate City, 8 p.m.
Sullivan East in Big H BBQ, Cherokee (thru Dec. 20)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tennessee High at Gate City, 6:30 p.m.
Twin Springs at CHerokee
INDOOR TRACK
Roanoke College meet
Liberty University meet
WRESTLING
Bobby Bates Classic at UVA Wise
John Battle in Lord Botetourt tournament
Richlands in Shady Spring, W.Va. tournament