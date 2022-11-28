Prep Schedule

TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Holston at Cornerstone Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Mission at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Abingdon at Tazewell, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at East Ridge (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.
Chilhowie at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.
Bland County at Rural Retreat, 7:30 p.m.
Daniel Boone at Sullivan East, 8 p.m.
Rye Cove at Lee High, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Twin Valley at East Ridge (Ky.), 6 p.m.
Bland County at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.
Abingdon at Tazewell, 6:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Grundy at J.I. Burton, 6:30 p.m.
Rye Cove at Lee High, 6:30 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at Gate City, 7:30 p.m.
Council at Holston, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Virginia High meet, 6 p.m.
Abingdon, Volunteer at Tennessee High