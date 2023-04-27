FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Tennessee High at Unicoi County, 5:30 p.m.
River View (W.Va.) at Twin Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Lee High at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
Greeneville at West Ridge, 6 p.m.
Northwood at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Old School Tournament, at West Ridge
Coppinger Championship
at Bowen Field, Bluefield
Tazewell vs. Woodrow Wilson
SOFTBALL
Ridgeview at Lee High, 4:30 p.m.
Eastside at Tennessee High, 6 p.m.
Northwood at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Tazewell, Richlands in Knoxville tournament
Sullivan East, West Ridge in Tiny Day Tournament (Greeneville)
BOYS SOCCER
Sullivan East at Providence Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Carroll County at Marion, 6:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at Abingdon, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wise County Central at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Narrows at Richlands, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lebanon at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Six Rivers Relays (Science Hill)