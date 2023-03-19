MONDAY
BASEBALL
West Ridge at Unicoi County, 5 p.m.
Mount View (W.Va.) at Twin Valley, 5 p.m.
Grayson County at Holston, 5 p.m.
Narrows at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Eastside at Union, 6 p.m.
University High at Gate City, 6 p.m.
Volunteer at Sullivan East, 6 p.m.
Tennessee High at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan East at Ripken Experience, 9:30 a.m. (at Pigeon Forge)
Virginia High at Northwood, 4 p.m.
Abingdon at Lee High, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee at Tennessee High, 5 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Marion, 5 p.m.
Bluefield (W.Va.) at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Narrows at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Gate City at Dobyns-Bennett, 6:30 p.m.
Grayson County at Holston, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Rural Retreat at Narrows, 5 p.m.
George Wythe at Fort Chiswell, 5:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Ridgeview, 5:30 p.m.
Providence Academy at Sullivan East, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tazewell at Carroll County, 5 p.m.
Marion at George Wythe, 5:30 p.m.
Richlands at Lebanon, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Virginia High at John Battle, 4 p.m.
George Wythe at Fort Chiswell
Gate City at Lebanon
GIRLS TENNIS
John Battle at Virginia High, 4 p.m.
Eastside at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Tazewell at Carroll County, 5 p.m
Fort Chiswell at George Wythe
Rural Retreat at Narrows