Prep Schedule

WEDNESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Richlands at Grundy, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Richlands at Grundy, 6 p.m.
Council at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Rural Retreat match, 6 p.m.
Castlewood match
The Bristol Virginia Police Department has arrested a suspect in the Thursday night shooting on Harvey Lane that left one man dead and his bro…
“We’re the most hated team in the state,” Ray Norcross said. “That’s definitely the truth.”
One person is dead and another is in the intensive care unit after both were shot Thursday night, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Dep…
1996 Lebanon High School graduate Ryan Cowden, the vice president of player personnel, will handle player personnel for the rest of this season
Police have arrested a teacher in Kingsport, Tennessee, for filing a false police report that he was stabbed.
BRISTOL, Va. – A Bristol, Virginia man accused of killing one person and severely wounding another with a firearm last week was arraigned in B…
A Bristol, Tennessee drug manufacturer is prepared to combat the shortage of a commonly prescribed antibiotic, should the federal government s…
Graham quarterback Brayden Meadows witnessed a cool sight at the beginning of Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 football title game against the Central Woodstock Falcons.
“Yes, I could tell that the defense expected us to come out of the gate running the ball,” Meadows said.
Meadows foiled those plans in a big way.
ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...
Class 1 and Class 2 picks from the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff.
