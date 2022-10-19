Prep Schedule

THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
Pulaski County at Graham, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Holston, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Northwood, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia High at Marion, 7 p.m.
Graham at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Union at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Wise County Central, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Twin Springs at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Chilhowie, 8 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 1-AA Finals
Tennessee High at Greeneville, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
West Ridge at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.
Marion at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Hurley, 7 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Gap at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.