MONDAY
BASEBALL
Union at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
Tennessee High at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Tennessee High at Science Hill, 5:30 p.m.
West Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett, 6 p.m.
Graham at Richlands, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
J.I. Burton at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Richlands at Narrows, 4:30 p.m.
Castlewood at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Graham at Lebanon, 5:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Marion at Honaker, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Graham at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Tazewell, 7 p.m.