SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Eastside at Auburn, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Eastman Tournament, at Kingsport
Lebanon vs. Tennessee High, 1 p.m. (Brickyard 1)
Patrick Henry vs. David Crockett, 1 p.m. (Brickyard 2)
West Ridge vs. Morristown West, 1 p.m. (Domtar 7)
Richlands vs. William Blount, 2:15 p.m. (Domtar 7)
Tazewell vs. Daniel Boone, 2:15 p.m. (Domtar 8)
Patrick Henry vs. Cookeville, 3:30 p.m. (Brickyard 2)
Richlands vs. Morristown West, 3:30 p.m. (Domtar 7)
Tazewell vs. Nation Ford, S.C., 3:30 p.m. (Domtar 8)
Tennessee High vs. Greenbrier, 3:30 p.m. (Brickyard 1)
Lebanon vs. Halls, 4:45 p.m. (Brickyard 1)
West Ridge vs. William Blount, 4:45 p.m. (Domtar 7)
Lebanon vs. Greenbrier, 6 p.m. (Brickyard 1)
Patrick Henry vs. Powell, 6 p.m. (Brickyard 2)
Richlands vs. West Ridge, 6 p.m. (Domtar 7)
Tazewell vs. Greeneville, 6 p.m. (Domtar 8)
Tennessee High vs. Dobyns-Bennett, 7:15 p.m. (Brickyard 1)
Lebanon vs. Dobyns-Bennett, 8:30 p.m. (Brickyard 1)
TRACK & FIELD
Tennessee High, West Ridge in Tri-Cities Bank Classic, at Science Hill
GIRLS TENNIS
Tennessee High vs. Christian Academy of Knoxville, 2 p.m.
