 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Schedule

  • 0

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Graham at Virginia High, 6:30 p.m.

Union at John Battle, 7:30 p.m.

Abingdon at Wise County Central 7:30 p.m.

Honaker at Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Holston at Chilhowie, 7:30 p.m.

Northwood at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Rural Retreat, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Walker at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Sullivan East, 8 p.m.

West Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tazewell at Bluefield (W.Va.), 5:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Council at Grundy, 6 p.m.

Honaker at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.

Northwood at Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.

Thomas Walker at Castlewood, 6 p.m.

Union at John Battle, 6:30 p.m.

Abingdon at Wise County Central, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.

West Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett, 6:30 p.m.

Graham at Virginia High, 8 p.m.

WRESTLING

Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall, at Tennessee High

West Ridge, Daniel Boone at David Crockett

Richlands in Summersville, W.Va. meet, 12 p.m.

SWIMMING

Virginia High meet, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastside vs. Altavista (at Floyd County), 10:30 a.m.

Poca vs. Graham at Brushfork Armory, 2 p.m.

Hurley at Giles, 3 p.m.

Tennessee High at Abingdon, 4 p.m.

Twin Springs at Lee High, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tennessee High at Abingdon, 2:30 p.m.

Twin Springs at Lee High, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall, at Tennessee High

Richlands in Summersville, W.Va. meet, 9 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK

John Battle meet

VMI meet

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Dobyns-Bennett meet

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Records show Edwards' gun rights had been revoked

Records show Edwards' gun rights had been revoked

Newly obtained court documents show that a former Virginia trooper and recently hired Washington County deputy at the center of a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, California, had his right to purchase or possess a firearm revoked in 2016, after he was committed to a psychiatric facility for treatment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts