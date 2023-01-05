Prep Schedule

FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Graham at Virginia High, 6:30 p.m.
Union at John Battle, 7:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Wise County Central 7:30 p.m.
Honaker at Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Holston at Chilhowie, 7:30 p.m.
Northwood at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Rural Retreat, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Sullivan East, 8 p.m.
West Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tazewell at Bluefield (W.Va.), 5:30 p.m.
Council at Grundy, 6 p.m.
Honaker at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Northwood at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Castlewood, 6 p.m.
Union at John Battle, 6:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Wise County Central, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.
West Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett, 6:30 p.m.
Graham at Virginia High, 8 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall, at Tennessee High
West Ridge, Daniel Boone at David Crockett
Richlands in Summersville, W.Va. meet, 12 p.m.
SWIMMING
Virginia High meet, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastside vs. Altavista (at Floyd County), 10:30 a.m.
Poca vs. Graham at Brushfork Armory, 2 p.m.
Hurley at Giles, 3 p.m.
Tennessee High at Abingdon, 4 p.m.
Twin Springs at Lee High, 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tennessee High at Abingdon, 2:30 p.m.
Twin Springs at Lee High, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall, at Tennessee High
Richlands in Summersville, W.Va. meet, 9 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK
John Battle meet
VMI meet
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Dobyns-Bennett meet