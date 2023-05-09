May 8-13
PREP SCHEDULE
MONDAY
BASEBALL
John Battle at Christiansburg, 5 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Northwood at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
Wise County Central at Lee High, 6 p.m.
Castlewood at Eastside, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Fort Chiswell at Marion, 5 p.m.
Castlewood at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Honaker at Twin Valley, 5 p.m.
Northwood at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
People are also reading…
Christiansburg at Abingdon, completion of suspended game, 6 p.m.
Hurley at East Ridge (Ky.)
BOYS SOCCER
Patrick Henry at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Marion at Eastern Montgomery, 5:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Wise County Central meet, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Richlands at Twin Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Lee High at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Richlands at Twin Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Lee High, 4 p.m.
Twin Valley at Lebanon
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Lebanon at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Abingdon at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at John Battle, 6 p.m.
Holston at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 7 p.m.
Graham at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Grundy
SOFTBALL
John Battle at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Northwood at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
Lebanon at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Graham at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 6 p.m.
Union at Gate City, 6:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Holston at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Tazewell
BOYS SOCCER
Rural Retreat at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Holston at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
Virginia High at Graham, 7 p.m.
Wise County Central at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 7:30 p.m.
Gate City at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gate City at Union, 6 p.m.
Virginia High at Graham, 5 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 5:30 pm.
Lebanon at Tazewell, 5:30 p.m.
Carroll County at Honaker, 5:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at John Battle, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Region 1D Tournament: J.I. Burton at Grundy, 10 a.m.
Region 1D Tournament: Twin Valley vs. Thomas Walker (at UVa-Wise), 11 a.m.
Gate City at Union, 4 p.m.
Graham at Virginia High, 4:30 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at John Battle, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Union at Gate City, 4 p.m.
John Battle at Wise County Central, 4 p.m.
Virginia High at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
Eastside at Honaker, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
John Battle at Virginia High, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Virginia High at John Battle, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
John Battle meet, 4 p.m.
Lee High meet, 4 p.m.
Cumberland District meet at Eastside
Black Diamond District meet at Grundy
Hogoheegee District meet at Patrick Henry
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Richlands at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Abingdon at Union, 6 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Virginia High at Marion, 7 p.m.
Castlewood at Rye Cove
SOFTBALL
Graham at Tazewell, 5 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Castlewood at Rye Cove, 5 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
John Battle at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Grundy
BOYS SOCCER
John Battle at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Graham, 7 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 8 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tazewell at Graham, 5 p.m.
John Battle at Lee High, 5:30 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Ridgeview
BOYS TENNIS
Virginia High at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Graham at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marion at Virginia High, 4:30 p.m.
Tazewell at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Lebanon
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Virginia High at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Northwood at Honaker, 5 p.m.
Lee High at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Holston at Lebanon, 6:35 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Lee High at Middlesboro (Ky.), 6 p.m.
Holston at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Patrick Henry at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Lebanon at Holston, 5 p.m.
Graham at Union, 7 p.m.
Wise County Central at Richlands
GIRLS SOCCER
Graham at Union, 5 p.m.
Wise County Central at Richands
TRACK AND FIELD
Abingdon meet, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Virginia High at Richlands, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
SOFTBALL
Virginia High at Graham, 3 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Abingdon at Christiansburg meet
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
Eastside at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Abingdon at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
John Battle at Virginia High, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Virginia High at John Battle, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
John Battle meet, 4 p.m.
Lee High meet, 4 p.m.
Cumberland District meet at Eastside
Black Diamond District meet at Grundy
Hogoheegee District meet at Patrick Henry
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Richlands at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Abingdon at Union, 6 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Virginia High at Marion, 7 p.m.
Castlewood at Rye Cove
SOFTBALL
Graham at Tazewell, 5 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Castlewood at Rye Cove, 5 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
John Battle at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Grundy
BOYS SOCCER
John Battle at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Graham, 7 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 8 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tazewell at Graham, 5 p.m.
John Battle at Lee High, 5:30 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Ridgeview
BOYS TENNIS
Virginia High at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Graham at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marion at Virginia High, 4:30 p.m.
Tazewell at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Lebanon