THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Tennessee High vs. Friendship Christian Academy, N.C. (Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), 8:30 a.m.
Tennessee High vs. Alcoa (Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), 11 a.m.
Sullivan East at Gate City, 5 p.m.
Richlands at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
Virginia High at Abingdon, 5 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Johnson County, 5 p.m.
West Ridge at Volunteer, 5:30 p.m.
Union at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.
Holston at Eastside, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Castlewood at Lee High, 4:30 p.m.
Letcher County Central, Ky. at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Fort Chiswell, 5 p.m.
Honaker at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Marion at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
Gate City at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.
Holston at Twin Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Marion at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Tennessee High at Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Montcalm (W.Va.) at Twin Valley
BOYS SOCCER
Union at Sullivan East, 5 p.m.
Rural Retreat at George Wythe, 5 p.m.
Lebanon at Marion, 6 p.m.
Lee High at Honaker, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lebanon at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Lee High at Honaker, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Sullivan East at West Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Eastside at Lebanon
GIRLS TENNIS
Sullivan East at West Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
George Wythe at Rural Retreat