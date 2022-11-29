Prep Schedule

WEDNESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Ridge (Ky.) at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Jenkins (Ky.) at Twin Valley, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jenkins (Ky.) at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Galax at Graham, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Tazewell at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Abingdon duals, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Abingdon meet
THURSDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cornerstone Christian at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.
Johnson County at Holston, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lee High at Twin Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Grayson County, 6 p.m.
Johnson County at Holston, 6:30 p.m.
Sullivan East at West Ridge, 8 p.m.