Prep Schedule
MONDAY
FOOTBALL
Rural Retreat at Patrick Henry, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Grundy at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Graham, 7 p.m.
Castlewood at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at Holston, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Region 2D tournament at Clear Creek, 10 a.m.
Tuesday
VOLLEYBALL
GIRLS SOCCER
Sullivan East at Daniel Boone, 6 p.m.
Tennessee High at Chuckey-Doak, 6:30 p.m.
West Ridge at University School, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Marion at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Lee High at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Gate City, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Wise County Central at Union, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Grundy, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Holston at Northwood, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Auburn, 7 p.m.