Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

MONDAY

FOOTBALL

Rural Retreat at Patrick Henry, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Grundy at Richlands, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Graham, 7 p.m.

Castlewood at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie at Holston, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Region 2D tournament at Clear Creek, 10 a.m.

Tuesday

VOLLEYBALL

GIRLS SOCCER

Sullivan East at Daniel Boone, 6 p.m.

Tennessee High at Chuckey-Doak, 6:30 p.m.

West Ridge at University School, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL 

Marion at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

Fort Chiswell at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Richlands, 7 p.m.

Lee High at John Battle, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Gate City, 7 p.m.

William Byrd at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

Wise County Central at Union, 7 p.m.

Twin Valley at Grundy, 7 p.m.

Honaker at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Holston at Northwood, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Auburn, 7 p.m.

