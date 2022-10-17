 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

TUESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Tennessee High in AA state volleyball

West Ridge in AAA state volleyball

Richlands at Marion, 7 p.m.

Graham at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

Union at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

John Battle at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

Lee High at Gate City, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Grayson County, 7 p.m.

Honaker at Council, 7 p.m.

Tazewell at Grundy, 7 p.m.

Twin Valley at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Thomas Walker at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Rye Cove at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

Holston at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Northwood, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 1-AA Semifinals

Tennessee High at Union County, 6 p.m. 

CROSS COUNTRY

Big 5 Conference Meet, at West Ridge

