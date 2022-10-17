Prep Schedule

TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Tennessee High in AA state volleyball
West Ridge in AAA state volleyball
Richlands at Marion, 7 p.m.
Graham at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Union at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Lee High at Gate City, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Council, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Grundy, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Rye Cove at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Holston at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Northwood, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 1-AA Semifinals
Tennessee High at Union County, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Big 5 Conference Meet, at West Ridge