WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
University High at Tennessee High, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Holston at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Virginia High at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
John Battle at Providence Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan East at West Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Chilhowie at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Holston at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Eastside at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
John Battle at Elizabethton, 5:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Patrick Henry at Marion
GIRLS SOCCER
John Battle at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Ridgeview at Abingdon, 4:30 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High
GIRLS TENNIS
Ridgeview at Abingdon, 4:30 p.m.
Marion at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Gate City at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Wise County Central meet, 4 p.m.
Grundy meet, 4 p.m.
Auburn meet